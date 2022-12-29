Some kind of impressive: Wheaton-Warrenville South pounds Peoria Richwoods 61-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheaton-Warrenville South's river of points eventually washed away Peoria Richwoods in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Wheaton-Warrenville South moved in front of Peoria Richwoods 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a thin 34-22 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Peoria Richwoods showed some mettle by fighting back to a 42-32 count in the third quarter.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 19-7 in the last stanza.

