Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bloomington during this 60-36 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-14 lead over Bloomington.

The Cyclones fought to a 32-20 half margin at the Purple Raiders' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 48-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Raiders 12-8 in the last stanza.

