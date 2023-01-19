Some kind of impressive: Roanoke-Benson pounds Ottawa Marquette 66-38

Roanoke-Benson didn't tinker with Ottawa Marquette, scoring a 66-38 result in the win column on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Ottawa Marquette and Roanoke-Benson faced off on December 13, 2021 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Dwight. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.