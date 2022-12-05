Some kind of impressive: Roanoke-Benson pounds Henry-Senachwine 51-12

Roanoke-Benson earned a convincing 51-12 win over Henry-Senachwine in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Roanoke-Benson and Henry-Senachwine played in a 31-25 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
