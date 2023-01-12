Some kind of impressive: Roanoke-Benson pounds Dwight 60-30

Roanoke-Benson earned its community's accolades after a 60-30 win over Dwight on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Roanoke-Benson and Dwight squared off with January 13, 2022 at Roanoke-Benson High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 7, Roanoke-Benson squared off with Peoria Heights in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.