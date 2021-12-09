Some kind of impressive: Pleasant Plains pounds Williamsville 42-17

Pleasant Plains controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 42-17 victory over Williamsville during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Cardinals took charge to a 28-13 bulge over the Bullets as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.