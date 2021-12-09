 Skip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Pleasant Plains pounds Williamsville 42-17

Pleasant Plains controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 42-17 victory over Williamsville during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 2, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on December 2 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

Pleasant Plains opened a tight 18-11 gap over Williamsville at halftime.

The Cardinals took charge to a 28-13 bulge over the Bullets as the fourth quarter began.

