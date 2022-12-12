 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Pleasant Plains pounds Normal University 54-22

Pleasant Plains unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Normal University 54-22 Monday at Pleasant Plains High on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 6, Pleasant Plains faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Normal University took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

