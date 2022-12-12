Some kind of impressive: Pleasant Plains pounds Normal University 54-22

Pleasant Plains unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Normal University 54-22 Monday at Pleasant Plains High on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Pleasant Plains faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Normal University took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
