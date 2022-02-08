Some kind of impressive: Peoria Richwoods pounds Bloomington 56-27

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Richwoods showered the scoreboard with points to drown Bloomington 56-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Peoria Richwoods moved in front of Bloomington 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a huge 30-14 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.

The Knights breathed fire in front of the Purple Raiders 46-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 27 , Bloomington squared up on Urbana in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

