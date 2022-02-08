Some kind of impressive: Peoria Richwoods pounds Bloomington 56-27

Peoria Richwoods showered the scoreboard with points to drown Bloomington 56-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Peoria Richwoods moved in front of Bloomington 12-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights opened a huge 30-14 gap over the Purple Raiders at the intermission.
The Knights breathed fire in front of the Purple Raiders 46-23 going into the fourth quarter.
