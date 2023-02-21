Peoria's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Galesburg 63-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on Feb. 21.

The last time Peoria and Galesburg played in a 51-36 game on Jan. 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Peoria faced off against Dunlap. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.