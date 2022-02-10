Some kind of impressive: Pana pounds Piasa Southwestern 53-17

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-17 explosion on Piasa Southwestern in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on January 26, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Greenville on February 1 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.