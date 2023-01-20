Some kind of impressive: Dunlap pounds Bartonville Limestone 69-46

Dunlap built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 69-46 win over Bartonville Limestone on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Dunlap and Bartonville Limestone squared off with January 7, 2022 at Bartonville Limestone High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Dunlap faced off against Pekin and Bartonville Limestone took on Pekin on January 6 at Pekin High School. For more, click here.
