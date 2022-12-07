Some kind of impressive: Chicago Morgan Park pounds Chicago Brooks 73-13

Chicago Morgan Park unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Brooks 73-13 Wednesday in Illinois girls basketball action on December 7.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Olympia Fields Rich Township and Chicago Brooks took on Chicago Kenwood on December 2 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
