Some kind of impressive: Armstrong pounds Farmer City Blue Ridge 48-15

Armstrong showed no mercy to Farmer City Blue Ridge, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 48-15 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Armstrong and Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off on December 13, 2021 at Armstrong Township High School. For more, click here.
