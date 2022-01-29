Skokie Niles West knocks out victory on Chicago Taft 45-34

No quarter was granted as Skokie Niles West blunted Chicago Taft's plans 45-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 29.
In recent action on January 22, Skokie Niles West faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Taft took on River Forest Trinity on January 24 at River Forest Trinity High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.