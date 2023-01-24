Skokie Ida Crown knocks out victory beat against Chicago Christ the King 53-42

Skokie Ida Crown trucked Chicago Christ the King on the road to a 53-42 victory on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Skokie Ida Crown and Chicago Christ the King played in a 69-40 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Skokie Ida Crown faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Christ the King took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on January 19 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
