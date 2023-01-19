Skokie Ida Crown barely beats Chicago Hope 45-41

The cardiac kids of Skokie Ida Crown unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Hope 45-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.
Last season, Chicago Hope and Skokie Ida Crown squared off with February 22, 2022 at Chicago Hope Academy last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Hope faced off against Melrose Park Walther Christian and Skokie Ida Crown took on Chicago Josephinum on January 12 at Chicago Josephinum Academy. For a full recap, click here.
