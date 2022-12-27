 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard triggers avalanche over St. Joseph-Ogden 53-30

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Sherrard's performance in a 53-30 destruction of St. Joseph-Ogden during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Sherrard opened with a 12-4 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a close 28-19 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Sherrard stormed to a 45-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

