Sherrard overcomes Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in competitive affair 40-34

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sherrard nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.

Sherrard kept an 18-17 intermission margin at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense.

The Cyclones took the lead 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

Sherrard's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 13-6 scoring edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

