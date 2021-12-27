 Skip to main content
Sherrard overcomes Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in competitive affair 40-34

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Sherrard nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.

Sherrard kept an 18-17 intermission margin at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense.

The Cyclones took the lead 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

Sherrard's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 13-6 scoring edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

