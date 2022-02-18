Sherrard hustles by Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in victory 45-28

Sherrard handed Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central a tough 45-28 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 18.
The first quarter gave Sherrard a 12-9 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.
