Sherrard dances past Normal University 41-25

Sherrard pushed past Normal University for a 41-25 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Sherrard a 7-3 lead over Normal University.

The Tigers registered a 19-9 advantage at half over the Pioneers.

Sherrard roared to a 35-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Pioneers' 7-6 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Normal University and Sherrard played in a 49-47 game on February 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 16, Normal University squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

