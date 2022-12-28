Sherrard dances past Normal University 41-25

Sherrard pushed past Normal University for a 41-25 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Sherrard a 7-3 lead over Normal University.

The Tigers registered a 19-9 advantage at half over the Pioneers.

Sherrard roared to a 35-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Pioneers' 7-6 advantage in the final quarter.

