Peoria earned its community's accolades after a 71-19 win over Bloomington in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Peoria a 25-3 lead over Bloomington.

The Lions opened an enormous 46-11 gap over the Purple Raiders at the half.

Peoria roared to a 56-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-6 advantage in the frame.

