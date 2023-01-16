Shaken, not stirred, Fairbury Prairie Central cracks Monticello 48-15

Fairbury Prairie Central lit up the scoreboard on January 16 to propel past Monticello for a 48-15 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 16
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Monticello squared off with January 17, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Monticello took on Danville on January 9 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
