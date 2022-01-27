Shaken, not stirred, El Paso-Gridley cracks Heyworth 46-24

El Paso-Gridley didn't tinker around with Heyworth. A 46-24 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Heyworth faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and El Paso-Gridley took on Colfax Ridgeview on January 22 at El Paso-Gridley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
