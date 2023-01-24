Shaken, not stirred, Des Plaines Willows cracks Chicago Morgan Park Academy 57-31

Des Plaines Willows showed no mercy to Chicago Morgan Park Academy, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 57-31 victory at Chicago Morgan Park Academy on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
