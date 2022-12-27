Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Whitney Young cracks Wheaton St. Francis 56-20

Chicago Whitney Young delivered all the smoke to disorient Wheaton St. Francis and flew away with a 56-20 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 20, Chicago Whitney Young squared off with La Porte La Lumiere in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.