Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Whitney Young cracks Chicago Payton College Prep 72-24

Chicago Whitney Young's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Payton College Prep 72-24 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 22, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Yorkville and Chicago Whitney Young took on Wilmette Loyola on December 30 at Wilmette Loyola Academy. For more, click here.
