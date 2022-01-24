Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Rickover Naval cracks Chicago Sullivan 58-36

Chicago Rickover Naval's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-36 win over Chicago Sullivan at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Rickover Naval faced off against Chicago Disney II Magnet and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on January 19 at Chicago Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
