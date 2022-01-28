Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Phillips cracks Chicago Westinghouse 45-25

Chicago Phillips handled Chicago Westinghouse 45-25 in an impressive showing in Illinois girls basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Phillips took on Palatine Fremd on January 15 at Palatine Fremd High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.