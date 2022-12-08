 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Seneca claims gritty victory against Roanoke-Benson 48-46

  • 0

Seneca walked the high-wire before edging Roanoke-Benson 48-46 on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Seneca and Roanoke-Benson faced off on January 27, 2022 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 1, Roanoke-Benson squared off with Dwight in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News