Ruh-Roh, Pleasant Plains shuts down Auburn 49-13

Yes, Pleasant Plains looked superb in beating Auburn, but no autographs please after its 49-13 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 2.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 16-6 lead over Auburn.

The Cardinals' offense pulled ahead to a 30-9 lead over the Trojans at the half.

The Cardinals' domination showed as they carried a 40-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

