Ruh-Roh, Mahomet-Seymour shuts down Mt. Zion 63-41

Mahomet-Seymour's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-41 win over Mt. Zion in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Mahomet-Seymour took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 13 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.
