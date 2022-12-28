Rock Island thwarts Springfield's quest 60-49

Rock Island put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Springfield in a 60-49 decision at Rock Island High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 12-5 lead over Springfield.

The Rocks registered a 31-14 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Springfield stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-32.

The Senators rallied in the final quarter, but the Rocks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

