Rock Falls holds off Bloomington Central Catholic 47-44

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Rock Falls did just enough to beat Bloomington Central Catholic 47-44 at Bloomington Central Catholic High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Rock Falls drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Bloomington Central Catholic after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense moved in front for a 25-23 lead over the Saints at the half.

Bloomington Central Catholic took the lead 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.

A 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Rockets' defeat of the Saints.

