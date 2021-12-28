Rochester tops Peoria Richwoods 49-32

Saddled up and ready to go, Rochester spurred past Peoria Richwoods 49-32 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Rochester darted in front of Peoria Richwoods 8-4 to begin the second quarter.
Rochester kept a 21-18 halftime margin at Peoria Richwoods' expense.
Rochester jumped in front of Peoria Richwoods 38-24 to begin the fourth quarter.
