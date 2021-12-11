Rochester topples Pleasant Plains 40-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rochester's locker room after Saturday's 40-38 win against Pleasant Plains in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 6 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Petersburg PORTA in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.