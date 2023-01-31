 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rochester soars over Decatur Eisenhower 65-32

  • 0

Rochester raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-32 win over Decatur Eisenhower in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower squared off with December 10, 2021 at Rochester High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Rochester faced off against Decatur MacArthur . For more, click here. Decatur Eisenhower took on Jacksonville on January 24 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News