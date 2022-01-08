Rochester slips past Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35-28

With little to no wiggle room, Rochester nosed past Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 8.

The Rockets opened with a 16-4 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 25-13 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

The Knights fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Rockets would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

