Rochester rides the rough off Springfield 42-32

Rochester trucked Springfield on the road to a 42-32 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 21.
The last time Rochester and Springfield played in a 52-40 game on February 5, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Springfield faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Rochester took on Springfield Lanphier on January 14 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.