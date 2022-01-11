Rochester overwhelms Jacksonville 41-20

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rochester broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 41-20 explosion on Jacksonville during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Rochester broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-15 lead over Jacksonville.
In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville faced off against Athens and Rochester took on Springfield on January 4 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap
