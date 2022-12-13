Rochester grinds out close victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34

Rochester eventually plied victory away from Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 41-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 13.

Rochester opened with a 10-4 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 22-8 halftime margin at the Cyclones' expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin climbed back to within 33-25.

The Rockets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cyclones' 9-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

