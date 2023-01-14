Rochester explodes past Springfield Lanphier 67-22

It was a tough night for Springfield Lanphier which was overmatched by Rochester in this 67-22 verdict.
Recently on January 7, Rochester squared off with Teutopolis in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.