Rochester didn't flinch, finally repelling Mahomet-Seymour 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Rochester faced off on Feb. 22, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Rochester faced off against Springfield . For more, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Danville on Feb. 14 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.