Rochester barely beats Rock Island 47-38

Rochester weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 47-38 victory against Rock Island at Rochester High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Rochester darted in front of Rock Island 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 19-16.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Rock Island got within 30-28.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-10 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.