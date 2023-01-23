Roanoke-Benson rides to cruise-control win over Henry-Senachwine 60-24

It would have taken a herculean effort for Henry-Senachwine to claim this one, and Roanoke-Benson wouldn't allow that in a 60-24 decision in Illinois girls basketball action on January 23.
Last season, Roanoke-Benson and Henry-Senachwine squared off with January 24, 2022 at Henry-Senachwine High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 19, Roanoke-Benson squared off with Ottawa Marquette in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.