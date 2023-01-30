Roanoke-Benson mauls Ottawa Marquette in strong effort 62-26

Roanoke-Benson's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ottawa Marquette 62-26 on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Ottawa Marquette and Roanoke-Benson faced off on December 13, 2021 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Henry-Senachwine . For a full recap, click here. Roanoke-Benson took on Ottawa Marquette on January 19 at Ottawa Marquette High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.