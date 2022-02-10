Roanoke-Benson drums Flanagan-Cornell in sound fashion 52-23

Roanoke-Benson's river of points eventually washed away Flanagan-Cornell in a 52-23 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 27, Flanagan-Cornell faced off against Eureka and Roanoke-Benson took on Peoria Christian on February 5 at Peoria Christian School. For more, click here.
