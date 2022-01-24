River Forest Trinity severs Chicago Taft's hopes 44-33

Playing with a winning hand, River Forest Trinity trumped Chicago Taft 44-33 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Westinghouse on January 18 at Chicago Taft High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.