River Forest Trinity outlasts Chicago Butler in topsy-turvy battle 70-57

River Forest Trinity trucked Chicago Butler on the road to a 70-57 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 5, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago Butler took on Chicago UIC College Prep on January 10 at Chicago Butler College Prep. For more, click here.
