River Forest Trinity put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Chicago Westinghouse for a 52-28 victory at River Forest Trinity High on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, River Forest Trinity and Chicago Westinghouse squared off with Feb. 22, 2022 at River Forest Trinity High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 13, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago Northtown . Click here for a recap. Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Lake View on Feb. 13 at Chicago Westinghouse. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.