Resurgence: Mendon Unity fights back to beat Canton 82-65

Mendon Unity stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of an 82-65 win over Canton during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Canton started on steady ground by forging a 21-18 lead over Mendon Unity at the end of the first quarter.
Recently on December 10 , Canton squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.